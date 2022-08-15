Paulo Freire's Marxist Easter for Educators

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 90 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 20 This episode of the New Discourses Podcast continues a long miniseries exploring Paulo Freire’s landmark 1985 book The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation (https://amzn.to/3IJ4ZOT), and it is embedded in the broader Critical Education Theory series (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/). In the previous part, James Lindsay presented the ideas in the ninth chapter of that book, where Freire outlines that the purpose of education is to humanize Man and the world, exactly as indicated by Karl Marx. The previous parts of this series, covering the earlier chapters of the book can be found here: Part 1: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/ Part 2: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freire-educating-to-proclaim-the-world/ Part 3: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/social-work-education/ Part 4: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/05/paulo-freire-birth-of-groomer-schools/ Part 5: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/07/paulo-freires-perpetual-cultural-revolution/ Part 6: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/07/paulo-freire-and-learning-to-remake-man/ Part 7: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/08/paulo-freire-and-the-critical-theft-of-education/ In this episode, the last in the formal educational series covering this book, James takes up the first part of the very weird tenth chapter of The Politics of Education, wherein Freire discusses Liberation Theology and the Role of the Church as a parallel educational institution. In this first part of this shocking chapter, before turning to the role he envisions for churches, Freire explains the religious conversion educators must go through in order to be "true" educators. He describes it as a process of spiritual death and rebirth, literally an Easter educators and religious leaders must go through to be resurrected on the side of the oppressed. This is the religious heart of the so-called "pedagogy of the oppressed" at the center of Freire's entire project and legacy. Join James to understand how Freire enabled the theft of education so that it could be transformed into religious education for the Theology of Marxism (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/01/theology-marxism/). Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support/ Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames Subscribe to New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.