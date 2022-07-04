Paulo Freire's Perpetual Cultural Revolution

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 83 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 15 This episode of the New Discourses Podcast continues a long miniseries exploring Paulo Freire’s landmark 1985 book The Politics of Education: Culture, Power, and Liberation (https://amzn.to/3IJ4ZOT), and it is embedded in the broader Critical Education Theory series here (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/). In the previous two parts, James Lindsay presented the ideas in the sixth chapter of that book, wherein we see how Freire Marxified education itself (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/05/paulo-freires-marxification-of-education/) and explained the groomer "dialogical" model (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/05/paulo-freire-birth-of-groomer-schools/). The previous parts of this series, covering the earlier chapters of the book can be found here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freire-educating-to-proclaim-the-world/), here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/social-work-education/), and here (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/05/paulo-freire-birth-of-groomer-schools/). In this episode, James takes up the seventh chapter of The Politics of Education, wherein Freire outlines the need for and process of "conscientization." That is, in this chapter, Freire makes it clear that the neo-Marxist consciousness-raising process is what education is actually about. Join him to understand that for Freire, education is about becoming a Marxist and a radical explicitly in the mold of revolutionary guerrillas like Che Guevara. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.