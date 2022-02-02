Paulo Freire's Prophetic Vision for Education

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 65 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 4 Perhaps no Marxist has had more influence on the Western world than the Brazilian crackpot educator Paulo Freire, who is most famous for his book The Pedagogy of the Oppressed (https://amzn.to/3IRRe0N), which is the third most-cited work in the social sciences and humanities in the history of the world and a mainstay in all education programs today. Understanding Freire and his influence is therefore paramount to understanding how our education system has been poisoned by Marxist Theory over the last forty years. To put it simply, Freire must be understood as a significant prophet in the Marxist religion, and his faith has been integrated thoroughly into all North American education, to the detriment of all. Join James Lindsay in this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, where he continues through the darker, deeper aspect of Freirean Critical Pedagogy, as he reads through the second half of Henry Giroux's foreword to Freire's 1985 The Politics of Education (https://amzn.to/3s4bQft), which is an explicitly religious book. This is the fourth episode in Lindsay's sprawling Critical Education Theory (Critical Pedagogy) series on the New Discourses Podcast. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.