Paulo Freire's Schools | New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 7

Anywhere in North America, chances are our kids go to Paulo Freire's schools. Who is Paulo Freire? Paulo Freire is a Brazilian Marxist and Liberation Theologian who remade literacy education according to his ideological programs (https://newdiscourses.com/2022/04/paulo-freires-politics-of-education/) and thereby ruined it. His ideas were imported to North America in the 1980s and have been steadily colonizing education ever since. Now, his work has been so influential on the "Critical Pedagogy" (or, "Critical Education Theory") movement that virtually all teachers are trained in his ideas and implement them in classrooms across the nation. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down what this unfortunate turn in education means for schools and our kids.