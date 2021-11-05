The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 52 Surely you've noticed that the Woke movement doesn't build anything or accomplish anything productive. There's a reason for that. The only thing they bring to the table is protest, which is to say destruction. Disrupt, dismantle, deconstruct, subvert, and then "reimagine"; that's their whole program. This has been summarized here on the New Discourses Podcast under the slogan "Communism doesn't know how" (https://newdiscourses.com/2021/04/communism-doesnt-know-how/), but in this episode, James Lindsay walks you through their literature again, showing you that protest is the only method they intend to bring to the table. That protest is rooted in a profound paranoia that pervades all of Critical Theory, and thus the entire Woke movement can be summarized as being one of little more than protest and paranoia. Join James for another in-depth discussion of the Woke literature and what it tells us about the movement we're all dealing with. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2021 New Discourses. All rights reserved.