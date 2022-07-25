Queer Theory and "Cripping Incest Discourses(s)"

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 86 Queer Theory has no bottom. No matter how bad you think it is, it's worse. No matter how bad you think it is now, it will get worse later. In that spirit, we at the New Discourses Podcast present to you yet another "academic" paper rooted in Queer Theory: "Cripping Incest Discourse(s)" (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12119-021-09856-3). You probably didn't think it was an act of latent genocide to be against incestuous sexual relationships, but according to "Crip Theory," which is the fusion of Queer Theory and Critical Disability Studies, you'd be wrong. You see, incest produces disabled and deformed offspring at a higher than otherwise rate, so you being against incest means you're supporting the idea that there should be fewer disabled people in the world, which is "latent eugenics." Join host James Lindsay as he takes you through this stunning piece of academic work. You won't believe your ears. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.