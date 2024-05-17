Queer Theory is the doctrine of a sex-based cult that has very little to do with gay people and lots of interest in our children. We really need to understand that. Based on remarks James Lindsay delivered at the University of Pittsburgh in February 2024, in this episode of the New Discourses podcast, he makes even more clear why Queer Theory defines a cult and how it works as such, particularly to initiate our kids.
Queer Theory Is the Doctrine of a Sex-Based Cult