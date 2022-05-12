Social-Emotional Learning Explained | New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 5

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) is one of the hottest scams in academia, but what is it? It is a psychological grooming mechanism used to open up children through "social" and "emotional" means to Woke Marxist ideology and praxis. It is clinical psychology practiced without a license in uncontrolled, non-therapeutic spaces on groups of children with no mental disease. It is a data-mining scheme used to probe our nations' children so they can be better propagandized in the future. Join James Lindsay in this quick episode of New Discourses Bullets to break it all down. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.