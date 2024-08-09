New Discourses
Teilhard de Chardin and the Religion of Progress
Teilhard de Chardin and the Religion of Progress

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 145
Aug 09, 2024
Leftism is religious. In fact, it's occult-mystical religious, a vast suite of denominations of "transformative" religions of "Progress." Progress toward what, though? Higher consciousness, in fact, collective consciousness, which is supposedly man's true but forgotten nature. The goal: to evolve humanity, collectively, to become master of the universe,…

