What is "Woke"? What is its relationship to "Social Justice"? Why did so many people explain Woke as "Critical Social Justice" for several years? In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes you into the book that first opened his eyes to what "Woke" really is: Ozlem Sensoy and Robin DiAngelo's Is Everyone Really Equal? (first…
Woke for Dummies
Woke for Dummies
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 151
Nov 08, 2024
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
