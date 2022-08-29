The Dark Truth About Social-Emotional Learning (SEL)

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 92 We have to talk about Social-Emotional Learning (SEL). It's not the first time it's been addressed here on the New Discourses Podcast, but the full picture hasn't been painted for you yet. Social-Emotional Learning is evil and must be stopped. It isn't a nice little program to help at-risk kids deal with the difficulties of learning. It's the central pillar of a nefarious attempt to remake and control society. Host James Lindsay walks you through a number of sources promoting and describing Social-Emotional Learning in unprecedented depth, breadth, and clarity in this long but crucial episode of the podcast. Join him to understand why Social-Emotional Learning and the mechanisms that enable it must be removed from our schools as soon as possible and the people who have implemented it need to be investigated and held accountable. Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support Subscribe to New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.