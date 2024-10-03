New Discourses
The DARVO of "You're Divisive!"
The DARVO of "You're Divisive!"

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 101
Oct 03, 2024
DARVO is an acronym that refers to a particular abusive behavior that applies when the abuser is caught or called out. It stands for Deny, Attack, and Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender: DARVO. DARVO takes many forms, but in wedge operations it very frequently takes the form of being divisive and then accusing the people who call it out of being divisive. It fits the mold: Deny: "I'm not divisive!" Attack: "You're divisive!" in such a way that it Reverses the roles of Victim and Offender. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains this simple, common, Machiavellian trick used to steal power by divisive elements.

