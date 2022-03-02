The Deep Ideological Origins of Critical Race Theory | James Lindsay

Resisting Critical Race Theory Workshop, Session 3 of 5 What is Critical Race Theory? What does it believe? Where does it come from? How does it work? And what can we do about it? These are core questions to understanding our times. In this series of lectures, originally delivered in Tampa, Florida, in July of 2021, James Lindsay, the founder of New Discourses, gives thorough, deep answers to these questions. In this third lecture in this eye-opening series on Critical Race Theory, Lindsay goes even deeper, into what he refers to as the "deep ideological roots" of Critical Race Theory. These roots are, predominantly, in the Communist Theory of Karl Marx. Marx's mid-19th century ideas were based on other ideas, however, particularly those of the German idealist G.W.F. Hegel and the French romantic Jean-Jacques Rousseau. In this lecture, Lindsay makes abundantly clear the relevance of these 18th and 19th century social theorists and philosophers to the Critical Race Theory plaguing the world today. He also makes important connections through the intellectual godfather of Critical Race Theory, a black scholar from the turn of the 20th century named W.E.B. Du Bois. After this lecture, you will have a deep understanding of how Critical Race Theory is both Race Marxism and just a racial manifestation of the broader "dialectical faith of Leftism" that finds its origins primarily in Hegel and Rousseau. Join him in this and the other lectures in the series to understand Critical Race Theory like you never have before! For those interested in learning even more, Lindsay's newest book, Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis (https://amzn.to/3s25IFJ), was developed out of the notes for this series of lectures. His notes for this lecture served as the basis for the very detailed third chapter of the book. Get the book and follow along with the lectures! Session 1: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/workshop-1-what-is-critical-race-theory/ Session 2: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/ Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.