The ESG Cartel | New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 6

How do you control the Bull on Wall Street? Simple: you put a ring through its nose. The name of that ring is ESG: Environmental, Social, and Governance scoring for financing and investment. Allegedly, ESG is supposed to provide a measure of a company's long-term sustainability and profitability, but it is, instead, the tool of a small number of so-called "stakeholders" who are actually technocrats. The tool enables big investment firms like Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, Fidelity, and others to effectively run a monopoly-trust, which is to say a cartel, without being in direct violation of existing anti-trust legislation. If you wonder why everything, especially every big corporation, is going Woke, ESG is your answer. Join James Lindsay in this quick episode of New Discourses Bullets to break it down.