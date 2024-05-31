New Discourses
The Global Pagan Theocracy of the United Nations
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 141
May 31, 2024
The more one looks at the United Nations, the weirder it gets, particularly when looking at Robert Muller. In a recent episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay exposed the fruitbat theosophical religion Muller urged that international organization to take up as part of its Millennium Assembly to define a new world order for the 21st century and 3rd millennium. In this episode, Lindsay goes further, reading a 2005 document from Muller explaining his belief in a need for a "proper" global government with a global religion, all controlled by a newly reconstituted United Nations for the 21st century. The goal is nothing less than a Global Pagan Theosophical Theocracy led by the United Nations. The United Nations is, quite clearly, taking this bad idea seriously, which leads us to an urgent need to take seriously the idea of defunding and abolishing the United Nations altogether.

2 Comments
