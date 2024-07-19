Leftists believe the state owns your children. Never has that been more evident than in the last few years, at least in Western nations, and the result has been a momentous pushback against them. The Parents Rights movement is the beating heart of the resistance to Woke Marxism, and it's changing the world for the better. The Woke Marxists, for their pa…
Share this post
The New Law and Politics of Parental Rights
newdiscourses.substack.com
The New Law and Politics of Parental Rights
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 144
Jul 19, 2024
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes