New Discourses
New Discourses
The New Law and Politics of Parental Rights
0:00
-2:57:13

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

The New Law and Politics of Parental Rights

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 144
New Discourses
Jul 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Leftists believe the state owns your children. Never has that been more evident than in the last few years, at least in Western nations, and the result has been a momentous pushback against them. The Parents Rights movement is the beating heart of the resistance to Woke Marxism, and it's changing the world for the better. The Woke Marxists, for their pa…

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
The CIA, DEI, and Sensitivity Training
  New Discourses
Pierre Trudeau, the Club of Rome, and the Degrowth of Canada
  New Discourses
The Long Roots of DEI Fraud | OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 134
  New Discourses
The Evil Results of Communist Hatecraft
  New Discourses
Reflexivity: Leftism in the 21st Century
  New Discourses
Woke Ignorance in Maoist China
  New Discourses
Do Your Homework!
  New Discourses