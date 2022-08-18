The Normalization Scale

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 17 Woke Marxists talk endlessly about the need to "destigmatize" this, "normalize" that, "affirm" this other thing, and "celebrate" whatever they say is best. They want you to think that these things are all the same, though, and any one who doesn't take the slider all the way from "destigmatize" to "celebrate" on any of their causes célèbre is somehow a conservative (or a bigot or a "Nazi"). In fact, these gradations are necessary to a healthy society, and their boundaries must be understood and maintained. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down the relevant categories and gives concrete examples of things that belong and do not belong in each. His goal is to add clarity to all discussions made muddy, murky, and ultimately dangerous by Woke Marxist activism that benefits from blurring the lines and making those slopes slippery. Support New Discourses: https://newdiscourses.com/support/ Subscribe to New Discourses on other platforms: https://newdiscourses.com/subscribe Follow James Lindsay: https://linktr.ee/conceptualjames © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.