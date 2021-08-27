The Only Thing That Isn't Systemically Racist

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 47 Systemic racism is said by Critical Race Theorists "ordinary, not aberrational—'normal science,' the usual way society does business, the common, everyday experience of most people of color in this country." As such, virtually everything is systemically racist, from schools to the SAT to businesses to every policy they can think of to teachers to hobbies like walking, hiking, and being outside to books to birds, fish, and even rocks. Everything is systemically racist. Except one thing, we have now learned: vaccine passports. Despite the fact that vaccine passports, if implemented, will meet the Critical Race Theory definition of racist policy (which Ibram Kendi says is abominable and should be unconstitutional), this fact is not being trumpeted by Critical Race Theorists anywhere. In fact, those who have spoken publicly on the issue, like Nikole Hannah-Jones, have applauded the vax passes. Not only that, but Twitter is locking people out of their accounts and suspending people for sharing satirical memes pointing this fact out. Join James Lindsay in this episode of the New Discourses Podcast for a short discussion of this phenomenon and what it means. (Nota bene: It has come to our attention since the recording of this episode that the eviction moratorium is also strongly systemically racist by the Critical Race Theory definition and yet supported by the Leftist Regime, so there are at least two things that are not, in fact, systemically racist. Three if you count the destruction of black and Latino neighborhoods and black- and Latino-owned small businesses in the wake of the so-called "Black Lives Matter" riots of 2020. Official word is that there is no pattern whatsoever to the strange exemptions from the list of what is systemically racist.) Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2021 New Discourses. All rights reserved.