The Origin of Queer Theory: Gayle Rubin's "Thinking Sex"

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 79 Thinking Sex Series, Part 1 of 3 People have very rapidly realized, whether in Groomer Schools, marketing, or so many other corners of society that we've been suckered into supporting Queer Theory under the banner of a gay and lesbian civil rights movement. We've also figured out very quickly that Queer Theory is a branch of Identity Marxism: Queer Marxism, which takes "normalcy" as its special form of bourgeois property to abolish through (Queer) class struggle. Where, though, did Queer Theory come from? It is relatively widely accepted that the first real Queer Theory paper is Gayle Rubin's 1984 essay "Thinking Sex" (https://sites.middlebury.edu/sexandsociety/files/2015/01/Rubin-Thinking-Sex.pdf), which calls for a new radical politics of sexuality. To help people understand what Queer Theory is and always has been about, James Lindsay proudly hosts a three-part New Discourses Podcast series reading through "Thinking Sex" in full and offering his commentary on it. In this first part, we learn that Queer Theory from its very beginnings is profoundly interested in both child pornography and pedophilia. It's almost shocking to hear. Join James to understand Queer Theory from its very origins. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved. Image usage: Gerard Koskovich, CC BY 3.0 [https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gayle_Rubin.jpg], via Wikimedia Commons