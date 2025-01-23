New Discourses
The Propaganda of Telling the Truth, Falsely
The Propaganda of Telling the Truth, Falsely

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 110
Jan 23, 2025
Our present circumstance is a political warfare battlefield, like it or not. That means we are inundated with propaganda from all sides. Propaganda, of course, takes many forms, and one of the most common, subtle, and effective is what can be called "telling the truth, falsely," or "being right, wrongly." In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay outlines this bread-and-butter propaganda tactic to help you become better able to see it and resist it. Join him to improve your psychological warfare skill set.

Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
