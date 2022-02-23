The Proximate Ideological Origins of Critical Race Theory | James Lindsay

Resisting Critical Race Theory Workshop, Session 2 of 5 What is Critical Race Theory? What does it believe? Where does it come from? How does it work? And what can we do about it? These are core questions to understanding our times. In this series of lectures, originally delivered in Tampa, Florida, in July of 2021, James Lindsay, the founder of New Discourses, gives thorough, deep answers to these questions. In the second of these insightful lectures, Lindsay takes us into the "proximate ideological roots" of Critical Race Theory. These twentieth-century ideological antecedents to CRT include the Critical Legal Studies movement in law, the New Left and its radical activism (as it went first into the streets and then into the classroom), neo-Marxism (also known as Critical Marxism or Critical Theory), Cultural Marxism, and postmodern Theory. Critical Race Theory, you'll learn in this lecture, did not arise in a vacuum, out of nowhere. It arose from Marxists who needed to answer certain questions about why their Theory had failed in so many disastrous ways and how they might get to their glorious Revolution by other means. Critical Race Theory turns out to be one of those means, and in this lecture, Lindsay makes it clear where these lines of thought came from and how they separated and then recombined to give us the Identity Marxist and Woke Marxist Theories we see today, especially including Critical Race Theory. In this lecture, it will become absolutely clear why Lindsay characterizes Critical Race Theory simply as "a neo-Marxist conflict theory of race, i.e., Race Marxism." You will also come away understanding the twentieth century history of Marxist thought better than ever. Join him in this and the other lectures in the series to understand Critical Race Theory like you never have before! For those interested in learning even more, Lindsay's newest book, Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis (https://amzn.to/3s25IFJ), was developed out of the notes for this series of lectures. His notes for this lecture served as the basis for the very detailed third chapter of the book. Get the book and follow along with the lectures! Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.