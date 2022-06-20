The Queer Subversion of Feminism: Gayle Rubin's "Thinking Sex" Part 3

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 81 Thinking Sex Series, Part 3 of 3 In the previous two episodes of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads through the first two thirds of Gayle Rubin's shocking 1984 essay, "Thinking Sex" (https://sites.middlebury.edu/sexandsociety/files/2015/01/Rubin-Thinking-Sex.pdf), widely regarded as the first essay in Queer Theory. In it, as Rubin's subtitle indicates, "Notes for a Radical Theory of the Politics of Sexuality," she takes feminism (especially sex-negative radical feminism) to task for being insufficiently radical as a politics of sexuality. In fact, she accuses it (not entirely wrongly) of being resoundingly conservative with regard to sex and sexuality. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James walks you through this most tedious portion of the essay where the seeds of subverting feminism itself are planted. Within just a couple of decades from this point, the Queer Marxist movement will have used Rubin's call for a "radical theory of the politics of sexuality" to completely undermine the women's movement and basically kill it and the category of "woman" itself. Join him to understand how it started. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved. Image usage: Gerard Koskovich, CC BY 3.0 [https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gayle_Rubin.jpg], via Wikimedia Commons