New Discourses
New Discourses
The Religious Appeal of Communism
0:00
-18:01

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

The Religious Appeal of Communism

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 137
New Discourses
Aug 01, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Book Club Series, Episode 5
Welcome back to another episode of my James Lindsay OnlySubs Book Club! I'm still reading Frank Dikotter’s “People’s Trilogy,” specifically in this case The Tragedy of Liberation: A History of the Chinese Revolution 1945-1957. In this vignette I want to share with you from the book, near the end, Dikotter explains the appeal o…

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
DEI is "Speaking Bitterness"
  New Discourses
On the Iron Law of Woke Cosplay
  New Discourses
The New Law and Politics of Parental Rights
  New Discourses
The CIA, DEI, and Sensitivity Training
  New Discourses
Pierre Trudeau, the Club of Rome, and the Degrowth of Canada
  New Discourses
The Long Roots of DEI Fraud | OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 134
  New Discourses
The Evil Results of Communist Hatecraft
  New Discourses