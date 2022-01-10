The True History of Intersectionality

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 62 Intersectionality is usually credited to Kim Crenshaw, who coined the term as well as "Critical Race Theory" in 1989. It has an older history, however. Listeners to the New Discourses Podcast will have heard earlier episodes in which James Lindsay articulates how intersectionality arose from the Critical Marxist Theory of Herbert Marcuse in the late 1960s, but there's another link in the middle of the twenty-five year span between 1964, when Marcuse wrote One-Dimensional Man (https://amzn.to/3pXrjhK), and 1989. That link can be found in the Black Feminist organization known as the Combahee River Collective, which published a manifesto-like statement in 1977 that lays out intersectionality 12 years before Crenshaw ever wrote about it. In the Combahee River Collective Statement of 1977 (https://www.workers.org/wp-content/uploads/CombaheeRiverCollectiveStatement1977.pdf), then, we can find the first articulation of what intersectionality is really about and see unambiguously its deep Marxist roots, cementing the claim that it is, in fact, Identity Marxism. Join James on this episode of the New Discourses Podcast to hear the statement in his signature style. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.