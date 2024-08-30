We're hearing a lot about "joy" now that the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign have made it a byword of their project, so we have to ask what they mean by it. We all know, by this point, that Communists share your vocabulary but do not share your dictionary. So what might they mean by "joy"? Well, it appears what they mean by joy is "radical joy," whi…
The Unhappy Rebellion of Radical Joy
The Unhappy Rebellion of Radical Joy
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 147
Aug 30, 2024
