The Virus of Critical Social Justice

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 40 It is not normally appropriate to liken one's ideological opponents to something like a virus, but what should we do when the people who hold that ideology liken themselves to viruses like HIV, Ebola, and SARS? This circumstance may seem strange and unlikely, but it is exactly what we encounter with Critical Social Justice. In 2016, two feminist scholars, Breanne Fahs and Michael Karger, both of Arizona State University, published a bizarre academic paper doing exactly that. They called this paper "Women's Studies as a Virus: Institutional Feminism, Affect, and the Projection of Danger" (https://www.hipatiapress.com/hpjournals/index.php/generos/article/view/1683), and in it, they (almost unbelievably) characterize viruses like those named above and also cancer as an ideal metaphor for what their ideology hopes to accomplish and how it should do it. This has to be seen (or heard) to be believed, so in this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay reads through the entire paper, offering his commentary as he goes. Join him to hear this unbelievable characterization of Critical Social Justice (that is, Woke) ideology in its own words. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2021 New Discourses. All rights reserved.