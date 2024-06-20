New Discourses
New Discourses
Theology and Musn't
0:00
-14:55

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of New Discourses

Theology and Musn't

OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 131
New Discourses
Jun 20, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Some time ago, I recorded a long podcast on the New Discourses Podcast platform that touches upon the role and importance of theology, perhaps ironically for an agnostic/atheist. Titled "Meaning and the Necessity of Theology," it argues that theology plays an important meta-philosophical role in that it binds (or grounds) and orients a variety of philos…

This post is for paid subscribers

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
Voting as a "Social Determinant of Health"
  New Discourses
The Political Definition of "Queer"
  New Discourses
The Global Pagan Theocracy of the United Nations
  New Discourses
Woke Marxism Rejects Prosperity
  New Discourses
Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up
  New Discourses
Communists Are Good at Conquest
  New Discourses
The Force Field Keeping Communism Out | James Lindsay
  New Discourses