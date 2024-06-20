Some time ago, I recorded a long podcast on the New Discourses Podcast platform that touches upon the role and importance of theology, perhaps ironically for an agnostic/atheist. Titled "Meaning and the Necessity of Theology," it argues that theology plays an important meta-philosophical role in that it binds (or grounds) and orients a variety of philos…
Theology and Musn't
Theology and Musn't
Jun 20, 2024
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
