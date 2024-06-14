A Woke concept that doesn't get nearly the attention it demands is the concept of various "Determinants of Health (DoH)." They are institutions, systems, and societal structures that have health-relevant outcomes, and the Woke Marxists have a few objectives in pushing this perspective, which amounts to "society is preventing you from having optimal heal…
Share this post
Voting as a "Social Determinant of Health"
newdiscourses.substack.com
Voting as a "Social Determinant of Health"
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 142
Jun 14, 2024
∙ Paid
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes