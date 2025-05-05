What is Agitprop?

Did you know that propaganda comes in more than one form. In particular, there are at least two broad types of propaganda, what the Soviet dictator Lenin termed "agitation" and "propaganda." They're not quite the same thing. Agitation is supposed to influence your emotions; propaganda is meant to make you misunderstand. In this important episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay discusses the concept of agitprop to open your eyes to it. Join him to learn how to spot influence campaigns you might encounter online or in the news.