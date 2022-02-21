What is Critical Race Theory? | James Lindsay

Resisting Critical Race Theory Workshop, Session 1 of 5 What is Critical Race Theory? What does it believe? Where does it come from? How does it work? And what can we do about it? These are core questions to understanding our times. In this series of lectures, originally delivered in Tampa, Florida, in July of 2021, James Lindsay, the founder of New Discourses, gives thorough, deep answers to these questions. In the first of these lectures, Lindsay dives into a pressing question: what is Critical Race Theory? In particular, he seeks to offer answers and insights about what defines Critical Race Theory, both in terms of what it represents as a Theory and in terms of what its core beliefs are as a religious system. His answer is simple: Critical Race Theory is Race Marxism. In this illuminating lecture, Lindsay takes us through excerpts from introductory and advanced Critical Race Theory texts to make clear not only that CRT is, in fact, Race Marxism, but what that means in practice for everyone. He stresses particularly that Critical Race Theory is a belief system founded on the article of faith that racism that benefits white people is the fundamental organizing principle of society. He then details thirteen core beliefs, or tenets, of the Critical Race Theory faith and explains how they form a comprehensive, systematic system of belief around that core article of faith. Join him for this and the subsequent lectures in the series to understand Critical Race Theory like you never have before. For those interested in learning even more, Lindsay's newest book, Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis (http://racemarxism.com), was developed out of the notes for this series of lectures. His notes for this lecture served as the basis for the first two chapters of the book. Get the book and follow along with the lectures! Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses Podcast: @newdiscourses podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-…es/id1499880546 bit.ly/NDGooglePodcasts open.spotify.com/show/0HfzDaXI5L4LnJQStFWgZp stitcher.com/podcast/new-discourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.