What is the Woke Right?

Something is rotten in the state of the conservative movement. Namely, a broad and diffuse coalition of radical Right-wing elements has arisen and begun to mature bearing unmistakable hallmarks of Woke behavior while claiming Right-wing status and conservative values. Some have called it the "Woke Right," which in certain ways is a very good name for it, although "Right Hand of the Left" is also good. In this first introductory episode on the topic, host James Lindsay gives a (somewhat long) New Discourses Bullets treatment of the phenomenon, with more sure to come. Join him to understand how we are undeniably entering into a two-front war against the Woke.