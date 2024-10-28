New Discourses
What is the Woke Right?
What is the Woke Right?

New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 102
Oct 28, 2024
Something is rotten in the state of the conservative movement. Namely, a broad and diffuse coalition of radical Right-wing elements has arisen and begun to mature bearing unmistakable hallmarks of Woke behavior while claiming Right-wing status and conservative values. Some have called it the "Woke Right," which in certain ways is a very good name for it, although "Right Hand of the Left" is also good. In this first introductory episode on the topic, host James Lindsay gives a (somewhat long) New Discourses Bullets treatment of the phenomenon, with more sure to come. Join him to understand how we are undeniably entering into a two-front war against the Woke.

Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
