Why Communism Is So Deadly

We all know Communism is perhaps the world's deadliest ideology, but what makes it that way? As it turns out, there's a simple reason Communism leads to mass murder, starvation, and death, and it's this: Communists believe Communism can never be wrong. What this amounts to in practice is that when Communist programs start to fail, it cannot be that they were bad ideas in the first place. It can only be that someone failed to do them right, and, as it always happens, that hidden enemies are causing the problems. The result of this self-aggrandizing and paranoid belief is always a witch hunt and violent purge of the people who get scapegoated for the Communist failures. In this important episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains this catastrophic feature (not bug) of Communism. Don't miss it!