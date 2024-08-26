Woke Isn't Insane; It's Evil

We need a perspective shift. It's extremely common to hear people saying how "insane" or "crazy" Woke Marxism is, or to rhetorically ask "what are they thinking?" perhaps with a suggestion of "it won't work." Marxism is destructive, on purpose, and being befuddled about their destructive programs doesn't help us stop them. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay breaks down the simple idea necessary for this shift in perspective: they have different goals than the rest of us. In fact, their goals are, in the words of Herbert Marcuse, to "protest against the totality of a well-functioning, prosperous society." Join James for this important episode to understand this crucial point.