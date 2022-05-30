Woke Private Schools and the Elite Leninist Vanguard

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 78 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 14 We spend a lot of time talking about the Woke Marxification of North America's public schools, but what about private schools? As many who send their kids there can tell you, they're just as Woke, if not Woker. Critical Education Theorists (Critical Pedagogs) have not ignored private schools, just like they haven't ignored elite private universities that these schools primarily service, but how do they really think about them? In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, James Lindsay reads through a recent academic paper (http://www.criticaleducationnetwork.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/RCP_Feb2022_SusannahE.Livingston.pdf) regarding bringing Freirean and Leninist Critical Pedagogy into NAIS-certified private schools, and what is written by Susannah Livingston, recent graduate of GCAS (https://gcas.ie/)(Global Centre for Advanced Studies and teacher at an expensive private school in New York City, an explicitly neo-Marxist certification mill) is shocking. Join him to learn what elite parents are paying $40,000, sometimes $50,000 a year to subject their children to. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.