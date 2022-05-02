Your Kids Go to Paulo Freire's Marxist Schools

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 74 Critical Education Theory Series, Part 10 Here on the New Discourses Podcast, we are deep into our sprawling series (https://newdiscourses.com/tag/critical-education-theory/) on Critical Education Theory (Critical Pedagogy) and the Identity Marxist corruption of our schools, and at the same time, we're still being gaslighted about whether or not Critical Race Theory is even present in American schools. In this episode of the podcast, James Lindsay reads through part of an academic paper from 2006 about incorporating Critical Race Theory and Whiteness Studies into literacy education in second-grade classrooms. That's seven-year-olds. The point is clear: almost all of our kids go to Paulo Freire's Marxist schools, and Critical Race Theory is definitely a part of that program in today's Race Marxist regime. Support New Discourses: paypal.me/newdiscourses newdiscourses.locals.com/support patreon.com/newdiscourses subscribestar.com/newdiscourses youtube.com/channel/UC9K5PLkj0N_b9JTPdSRwPkg/join Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: facebook.com/newdiscourses twitter.com/NewDiscourses instagram.com/newdiscourses https://newdiscourses.locals.com pinterest.com/newdiscourses linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses minds.com/newdiscourses reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2022 New Discourses. All rights reserved.