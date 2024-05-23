Communists Are Good at Conquest

There's an old saying about Communists that applies to all militant ideologies: they are good at conquest and bad at management. That's only half of the story. The fact is that because of their cult-religious nature, various strains of Communism aren't just bad at management; they're completely disinterested in management. That is, they don't want to make things work; they just want to control people and institutions to make more Communists. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains the ideas behind that simple summary of Communist behavior. Join him to learn why Communists don't know how and won't ever know how.