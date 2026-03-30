"Insurrection Barbie's" Long Game and the Conservative Right

Early in March 2026, the famous but anonymous X account known as "Insurrection Barbie" dropped a long article about an Integralist operation to disrupt and hijack the American right-wing (or conservative movement, or Republican Party). The results were tremendous. Her article got over four million views; Senator Ted Cruz shared it as an important read; and a large contingent of both radical right-wing and non-radical conservatives (predominantly Catholics) overreacted tremendously. Below, her X article is aggregated with her permission on New Discourses. Additionally, James Lindsay, host of the New Discourses Podcast, reads through the entirety of her long article and adds his own commentary, including introducing crucial pieces he feels she leaves out regarding the (mostly Protestant) neo-Integralist movement called "Christian Nationalism." Join him for this important piece of the puzzle regarding what's going on in our world today.