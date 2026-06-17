Milestones, Vol. 3: The Basic Nature of Islam

One of the best ways to understand something is to turn to its sources and see for ourselves. We’ve made a brand of that here at New Discourses, in fact. In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes us back into Sayyid Qutb’s 1964 book Milestones, which is considered something of an intellectual underpinning for the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islam ever since. He raises an important question about how seriously we should take Qutb and points out the problem that tens, if not hundreds, of millions of people already do. In this third episode of his series presenting Qutb’s Milestones, he weaves a patchwork from all parts of the book to explain the basic nature of Islam, at least as Qutb and his followers see it. Join him for an eye-opening experience.