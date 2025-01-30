No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference

In the fight against the Woke, there is so much to be done. Luckily, there are also many hands eager to help in the work. Personally, as I travel the country and speak and meet with thousands of everyday Americans, many express to me their fear that they're too small to make a difference. Nothing could be further from the truth! In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, I, James Lindsay as your host share an important message about how everyone, no matter how small they feel against the global threat we all face, can make a huge difference. Join me for this inspiring little message.