The Book of Woke: Critical Hermeneutics
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 164
May 12, 2025
What is the Woke worldview? It's called "critical constructivism." How is it adopted? The formal name for picking up "Wokeness" is adopting "critical hermeneutics." What in the world does that mean? It means viewing the world through lenses of power as described by critical theory and social constructivism. That is, it means reading Marxian analysis into all perceptions of the world and believing this makes you more "enlightened." In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay takes you through another segment of what he calls "The Book of Woke," i.e., Critical Constructivism: A Primer, by Joe L. Kincheloe, a (late) critical education theorist. Join him to have all these questions answered and to clarify your thinking about what "Woke" means even more.

This episode is Part 2 in a developing series exploring "The Book of Woke." Find Part 1 here.

Discussion about this episode

