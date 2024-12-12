New Discourses
New Discourses
The Hoax that Broke the Conservative Internet
8
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:21:02
-1:21:02

The Hoax that Broke the Conservative Internet

The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 152
New Discourses
Dec 12, 2024
8
4
Share
Transcript

On December 3, 2024, James Lindsay revealed to the world that he had perpetrated a hoax against the nominally "Christian Nationalist" magazine American Reformer in which he had rewritten a significant portion of the Communist Manifesto to flatter their "Woke Right" ideology. In the ensuing days, the hoax has caused quite a stir on the conservative side of the internet, generating a completely unexpected response in which, in addition to deflecting from the hoax and bashing James, many ostensible conservatives launched into robust defenses of Marxist analysis, critical theory, and postmodernism. How good was the hoax, though, and what did it actually say? In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads through a rough side-by-side comparison text he prepared showing how close the hoax actually was so you can hear and decide for yourself. Join him and see if you agree that the hoax was good.

New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

New Discourses
New Discourses
Pursuing the light of objective truth in subjective darkness.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
New Discourses
Recent Episodes
Doing Social Justice Responsibly | Helen Pluckrose
  New Discourses
Strive to Be Less White? | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
Communism's Goal is Transformative Faith | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
The Thing You Run Into When Your Beliefs Are False | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
Is the "Woke Right" Really Woke?
  New Discourses
Communism 2.5: Social Communism | James Lindsay
  New Discourses
Woke for Dummies
  New Discourses