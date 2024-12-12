The Hoax that Broke the Conservative Internet

On December 3, 2024, James Lindsay revealed to the world that he had perpetrated a hoax against the nominally "Christian Nationalist" magazine American Reformer in which he had rewritten a significant portion of the Communist Manifesto to flatter their "Woke Right" ideology. In the ensuing days, the hoax has caused quite a stir on the conservative side of the internet, generating a completely unexpected response in which, in addition to deflecting from the hoax and bashing James, many ostensible conservatives launched into robust defenses of Marxist analysis, critical theory, and postmodernism. How good was the hoax, though, and what did it actually say? In this episode of the New Discourses Podcast, host James Lindsay reads through a rough side-by-side comparison text he prepared showing how close the hoax actually was so you can hear and decide for yourself. Join him and see if you agree that the hoax was good.