Explaining the Long March Through the Institutions

The Long March Through the Institutions is a Marxist strategy for infiltrating the West through its institutions. Realizing by the 1960s that they would not be able to take the United States and Western Civilization from the outside, Marxists started formulating strategies in the "Western Marxist" canon to take it from the inside. That required taking over its institutions and transforming them and their culture. In this episode of New Discourses Bullets, host James Lindsay explains this insidious concept and strategy and how it continues to this day, now infiltrating conservative institutions too. Don't miss it.