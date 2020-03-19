New Discourses

New Discourses

New Discourses
New Discourses
The Truth About Critical Methods | James Lindsay
0:00
-50:38

The Truth About Critical Methods | James Lindsay

New Discourses's avatar
New Discourses
Mar 19, 2020

Dr. James Lindsay in his talk, “The Truth About Critical Methods,” makes very clear that Critical Social Justice is not the same thing as social justice. He argues that the branding of social justice, which is how Critical Social Justice promotes itself, misleads people about the nature of that movement. Support New Discourses: https://patreon.com/newdiscourses Website: https://newdiscourses.com Follow: https://facebook.com/newdiscourses https://twitter.com/NewDiscourses https://instagram.com/newdiscourses https://linkedin.com/company/newdiscourses https://minds.com/newdiscourses https://reddit.com/r/NewDiscourses © 2020 New Discourses. All rights reserved.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 New Discourses · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture