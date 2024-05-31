New Discourses
The Global Pagan Theocracy of the United Nations
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Ep. 141
May 31
•
New Discourses
18
1:37:27
Woke Marxism Rejects Prosperity
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 93
May 30
•
New Discourses
17
The Only Remedy for Discrimination is More Discrimination? | James Lindsay
Full Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/01/james-lindsay-goes-to-oxford/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and…
May 29
•
New Discourses
14
Curiosity Is a Cult Killer
by Logan Lancing
May 28
•
New Discourses
39
Have Faith and Keep Speaking Up
OnlySubs with James Lindsay, Ep. 130
May 24
•
New Discourses
15
Communists Are Good at Conquest
New Discourses Bullet, Ep. 92
May 23
•
New Discourses
19
The Force Field Keeping Communism Out | James Lindsay
Full Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/proximate-ideological-origins-critical-race-theory/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To…
May 22
•
New Discourses
13
Queer Theory Is the Doctrine of a Sex-Based Cult
The New Discourses Podcast with James Lindsay, Episode 140
May 17
•
New Discourses
24
Whiteness as Property Justified the BLM Riots | James Lindsay
Full Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2022/02/workshop-1-what-is-critical-race-theory/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new…
May 17
•
New Discourses
10
Money Is a Paradoxical Motivator | James Lindsay
Full Video: https://newdiscourses.com/2023/03/marxist-roots-dei-session-1-equity/New Discourses is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts…
May 14
•
New Discourses
15
Easter in the Woke Cult
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 91
May 7
•
New Discourses
19
The Lie of Planned Spontaneity
New Discourses Bullets, Ep. 89
May 2
•
New Discourses
24
